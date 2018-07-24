CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo

"Tatt my name on you so I know it's real."

3 reads
Leave a comment
'Queen Sugar' Private Dinner

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stevie J and Faith Evans are in the honeymoon phase and its spilling all over our timeline. In case you didn’t believe their love, Stevie went and tattooed Faith’s initials and their wedding date on his chiseled body.

Stevie and Faith are doing their best to prove the skeptics wrong. TMZ recently obtained a copy of their marriage license, which makes no mention of Faith’s marriage to The Notorious B.I.G.. It does, however, lists her divorce to Todd Russaw.

And just in case you’re wondering Stevie J was never married before. Oop Joseline.

RELATED STORIES:

Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married

‘LHHATLS7’ & Recap: Stevie J And Erica Mena Engage In Verbal Warfare

 

So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Happy 19th Anniversary To Tamia And Grant Hill…Also,…
 11 mins ago
07.25.18
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Wife Responds To New 19-Minute Song…
 58 mins ago
07.25.18
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte…
 1 hour ago
07.25.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 3 hours ago
07.25.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson…
 10 hours ago
07.25.18
LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 20 hours ago
07.25.18
10 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
15 items
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 22 hours ago
07.25.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Hits The Tonight Show To…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close