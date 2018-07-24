CLOSE
‘Judgement Free Zone’ At Planet Fitness Does NOT Mean You Can Work Out Naked

A New Hampshire man had to learn the hard way that the “Judgment Free Zone” at Planet Fitness means you’re still expected to wear clothes.

 

 

