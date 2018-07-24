Huggy Lowdown: ‘Stormy Daniels Is Married?!’

TJMS
| 07.24.18
Stormy Daniels is married?!” Stormy’s husband, Glendon Crain , filed for divorce and is seeking to keep her from seeing their 7-year-old daughter. He’s okay with her humping men in movies but apparently humping Trump is unforgivable!

