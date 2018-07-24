CLOSE
Oh No, Not Again: Goldfish Crackers Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Pepperidge Farm has voluntarily recalled its popular Goldfish crackers due to possible salmonella contamination. The announcement comes just two days after Mondelez International chose to pull several varieties of Ritz crackers for the same reason.

The affected snacks were distributed across the United States, however, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You may also click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart provided. Consumers with questions may call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information. Our Customer Service specialists are available M – F 9AM – 7PM EST.

Salmonella bacteria can cause fever, stomach cramps and diarrhoea and can be fatal for people with weakened immune systems.

