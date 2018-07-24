CLOSE
Get The Guac: 3 California Men Charged For Illegal $300,000 Avocado Business

They were arrested at work after skimming their company’s profits.

ABC is reporting that 3 men in Cali are facing serious charges for stealing $300,000 worth of avocados from their employer and selling them in their own venture:

38-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, of Santa Paula, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez, of Oxnard, and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc, also of Oxnard.

An investigation began in late May, authorities said, over allegations that employees at the Mission Produce facility were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados. Detectives obtained evidence that confirmed the claims.

Detectives also learned that the illegal sales may have been happening for several months. Mission Produce estimates the value of the stolen produce to be more than $300,000.

