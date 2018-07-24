1 reads Leave a comment
Boonk Gang Shows Up To An Interview High Out Of His Mind
Fans are seriously considering staging an intervention to help rapper Boonk Gang after he passed out during a live recording session on the No Jumper podcast with Adam 22.
In the clips below, you can see the rapper is still standing up midway through his interview, and then as he makes to walk out stumbles and hits his head.
Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
