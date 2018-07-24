CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out

1 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Boonk Gang Shows Up To An Interview High Out Of His Mind

Fans are seriously considering staging an intervention to help rapper Boonk Gang after he passed out during a live recording session on the No Jumper podcast with Adam 22.

In the clips below, you can see the rapper is still standing up midway through his interview, and then as he makes to walk out stumbles and hits his head.

 

 

 

Go to the next page to watch the entire interview…

Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHH’ Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To…
 14 hours ago
07.24.18
#MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 19 hours ago
07.24.18
R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Watch: Black Thought Pays Tribute To Trayvon Martin…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
19 items
Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams…
 22 hours ago
07.23.18
r kelly
Folks Are Not Here For R. Kelly’s 19-Minute…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac
Jada Thought Will Made Her “Look Crazy” On…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
H Street
WATCH: Greenville, SC., Dentist Joins In On Viral…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close