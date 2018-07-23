CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Boston’s Black-Owned Businesses May Get Boost As Activists Boycott Faneuil Hall Over Slavery Ties

A coalition has been pushing for a name change for the landmark for more than a year.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Black-owned businesses in Boston may see more revenue with activists calling for a full-fledged boycott of Faneuil Hall, a shopping center and tourist attraction named for a slave owner. A coalition was expected to begin sit-ins and demonstrations across the city this summer after officials refused requests to change the name of the landmark.

RELATED: Boston Wants Out Of The Sunken Place? Changing Faneuil Hall Name Should Be A No-Brainer

The New Democracy Coalition petitioned Mayor Martin Walsh to rename the site that attracts hundreds of tourists and shoppers but have been met with resistance since last August, Metro reported.

“But because our contentions have gone unheeded; and because our cries have gone unaddressed, and

because our earnest charges have gone ignored, we are calling on a national black boycott of Faneuil Hall and

its Quincy Market Place where the souls of black slaves were sold,” Kevin C. Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said in a letter to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Friday. “Black people in this city and across the country can no longer tolerate the denial, disrespect, destain and disassociation that the white political and economic hegemony in this city has directed over them.”

Faneuil was a known slave trader who helped fund the creation of the landmark with money that came in part from the sale of slaves. Slavery in Boston has always been a “moral controversy” with an “evil” legacy that must be condemned, Peterson said.

The group will not just push the boycott in Boston: They are specifically reaching out to African-American organizations, tourist associations and policy makers across the nation.

The boycott could lead to tourists ditching Faneuil to spend their money at the city’s Black-led businesses, however, activists are hoping for a name change. They have proposed that the landmark — especially considering that it’s also a civic events space — is named after Crispus Attucks who was a Black man killed during the 1770 Boston Massacre and widely considered the first victim of the American Revolution.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

7 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba's most powerful speeches.

Boston’s Black-Owned Businesses May Get Boost As Activists Boycott Faneuil Hall Over Slavery Ties was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHH’ Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To…
 14 hours ago
07.24.18
#MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 19 hours ago
07.24.18
R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Watch: Black Thought Pays Tribute To Trayvon Martin…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
19 items
Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams…
 22 hours ago
07.23.18
r kelly
Folks Are Not Here For R. Kelly’s 19-Minute…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac
Jada Thought Will Made Her “Look Crazy” On…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
H Street
WATCH: Greenville, SC., Dentist Joins In On Viral…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close