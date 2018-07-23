CLOSE
Philadelphia Mayor Just Learned You Will Always Lose Going Against Jay Z

Jay Z has 99 problems but now Made In America isn't one.

Just last week, Mayor Jim Kenney tried to shut down the Made In America music festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, but after Jay Z wrote a biting opinion piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer, all of that has changed. Mayor Kenney has quickly changed his tune.

In case you missed it, Jay Z’s Made In America  was evicted from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, wich is where the event had been since 2012. However, Mayor Kenney had no conversation with Roc Nation, which the rapper revealed in the Philadelphia Inquirer  the location was cancelled “through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city. In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event.”

Jay also implied that race was a factor, “We consider this stance a failure on the mayor’s part. Is this an accurate representation of how he and his administration treat partners that economically benefit his city? Do they regularly reject minority-owned businesses that want to continue to thrive and grow alongside his city’s people?”

Mayor Kenney responded in a statement, “The City of Philadelphia supports the Made in America festival and is greatly appreciative of all that it has done for Philadelphia. We are committed to its continued success and thank them for their partnership. We hope to be able to resolve what has been an unfortunate misunderstanding.  We are working with Roc Nation and Live Nation to resolve this issue and we are committed to continuing our partnership with the Made in America festival.”

Now, ABC in Philadelphia is reporting, “Mayor Kenney and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation announce Made In America festival will remain on Ben Franklin Parkway.” See below:

Mayor Kenney just learned, never doubt the power Hov.

