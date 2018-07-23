18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

A community is mourning after 18-year-old Oakland resident Nia Wilson was brutally killed while riding the train last night with her sister, Malika Harris. The tragedy occurred around 9:45pm PST at the MacArthur Station stop on the BART line.
OMG I just can’t. #Repost @shaunking with @get_repost ・・・ URGENT – ALL HANDS ON DECK Last night in Oakland a 25-30 year old heavyset white man targeted and slashed the throats of 2 teenage girls – killing 18 y/o #NiaWilson and critically injuring her sister. Nia was a student @ Oakland High. The man just walked up to them and began slashing them. We need to find this man IMMEDIATELY. Full Story: https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/BART-closes-MacArthur-Station-in-Oakland-after-2-13096466.php
Agency spokesperson Jim Allison told press the injured sibling was taken to the hospital and treated. The suspect, John Cowell, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.
While the official motive for the attack is unknown, some social media users are calling the tragedy race-motivated violence.
Nia’s father spoke out in grief about the devastating moment he saw his daughter’s lifeless body at the station. “I want justice for my daughter,” he cried.
Friends and family gathered at the station late Sunday night after the incident to mourn the life of the Oakland High student. Her cousin, Ebony Monroe, eulogized her late family member, describing Nia as a “beautiful, sweet person.”
Rest In Peace #NiaWilson. This beautiful 18 year old was murdered last night in Oakland. Repost @shaunking with @get_repost ・・・ #NiaWilson Her name needs to be the #1 trending topic in the country & a national manhunt needs to be underway for her killer. She was a kid. The 25-30 y/o white man who murdered her & critically injured her sister walked up to them both & began slashing them w/ a knife.
“She needs her justice … she was just an innocent kid, and she didn’t deserve this.” Monroe said. “And he did this for no reason.”
SOURCE: SF CHRONICLE
