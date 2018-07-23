Will Smith’s Instagram page is the best place on social media and if you’re not following him, here’s all the reasons you should.

This weekend, Will posted a social media clip of the Smith family spending quality time together and Jada Pinkett au naturel with her hair flying around.

#QualityTime A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Jada was caught off-guard, but wouldn’t let herself go out like that. The 46-year-old “Red Talk Table” host posted this bikini clad photo on her Instagram, reminding us how great she looks!

Go ‘head!

RELATE STORIES:

Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Will Smith’s Instagram Page Is The Best Place On The Internet

Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: