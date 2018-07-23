CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony

The pair walked down the aisle in Los Angeles in front of 200 close friends and family.

9 reads
Leave a comment

Congrats are in order for sultry R&B singer Tank and Zena Foster. The pair jumped the broom in a lavish ceremony at First Congregational Church Of Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to see her walk down the aisle, her dress and her whole heavenly aura just captivate the place,” the singer told PEOPLE.

Tanks close friend and groomsman Jamie Foxx was in attendance, entertaining crowds with his timely comedy. Tank told the site ahead of his wedding he was looking forward to Jamie “cracking jokes on the wedding day. The goof ball session is going to be at an all-time high when we’re standing there.”

Found a good thing..

A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on

“This day represents the beginning of forever,” says Tank. “To find the person you lost once before and having the opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen again is everything.”

 

The couple share two children together, daughter Zoey son Zion, 3.

 

RELATED LINKS

Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony

Tank Releases Sensual New Single “When We”

‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go?:’ Tyrese, Tank &amp; Ginuwine Continue Their Messiness On The ‘Gram

R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHH’ Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To…
 14 hours ago
07.24.18
#MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 19 hours ago
07.24.18
R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
Watch: Black Thought Pays Tribute To Trayvon Martin…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
19 items
Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams…
 22 hours ago
07.23.18
r kelly
Folks Are Not Here For R. Kelly’s 19-Minute…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac
Jada Thought Will Made Her “Look Crazy” On…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
H Street
WATCH: Greenville, SC., Dentist Joins In On Viral…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close