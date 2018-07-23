Roland Martin Says ‘When They Go Low We Go Lower’

Roland Martin talks to California billionaire and leader of the Impeach Trump movement, Tom Steyer.

Martin says that Democrats are too nice, and Steyer agrees. According to Steyer, the Democrats in DC would like to have a polite conversation and they don’t want the people’s voices to be raised up.

The push back that they give citizens is them saying, “we’ve got this.”  But it doesn’t look like they do.

Martin says, “republicans care about winning.” Being polite is not going to achieve anything, “When they go low we need to go lower,” he said.

