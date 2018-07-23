Georgia Southern University is under fire after a white student texted her black roommate the n-word.

The two girls were texting to introduce themselves because they were assigned to be roommates when the white student sent a message obviously meant for someone else. The message read,”her insta looks pretty normal not too n*ggerish.” She then tried to blame it on auto correct.

Morning Minute: Auto Correct Issues?

