Ritz Cracker Products Under Recall For Salmonella Concerns

The makers of Ritz Crackers have warned customers not to consume some of their popular products over fears they have been contaminated with the harmful bacteria salmonella. The company is recalling over a dozen snack lines. Snack manufacturer Mondelez Global has issued a recall of packages of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits across the US, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Some Ritz Crackers products recalled due to salmonella risk:

Ritz Bits Cheese

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

MIxed Cookie variety

The products have expiration dates of January 14, 2019 to April 13, 2019.

No illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard them. Any questions should be directed to the company at 1-844-366-1171.

