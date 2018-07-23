CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game

Proof why the Hall Of Famer’s trash talk has always been legendary.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Seattle Sonic's Gary Payton questions a call during game against Lakers last season.

Source: Vince Compagnone / Getty

This clip of Big 3 coach Gary Payton going in on player Dahatny Jones confirms that The Glove can still talk trash with the best of them.

Payton used to go back and for with fellow Hall Of Famers Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley on a nightly basis, never backing down or giving up the last word.

Jones didn’t have much to say back to the loud-mouthed legend, partly because his career stats make it hard for him to tell GP anything.

Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
r kelly
Folks Are Not Here For R. Kelly’s 19-Minute…
 3 hours ago
07.23.18
Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac
Jada Thought Will Made Her “Look Crazy” On…
 6 hours ago
07.23.18
H Street
WATCH: Greenville, SC., Dentist Joins In On Viral…
 7 hours ago
07.23.18
Spotlight: Gallant
WATCH: Gallant’s Performance On GMA
 7 hours ago
07.23.18
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Answers To A…
 16 hours ago
07.23.18
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 20 hours ago
07.23.18
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal…
 21 hours ago
07.23.18
Future Is For The Kids: This Baby Gets…
 24 hours ago
07.23.18
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested In Georgia On…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Sherri Shepherd Says Her Son Thinks Black Girls…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close