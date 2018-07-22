Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship Donor

Fans are convinced that Beyoncé is the secret donor behind The University of Houston’s recently announced $3 million donation.

We've got it covered! With a recent $3 Million gift, the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine will have their tuition paid in full. Thank you to all of our supporters for helping us address the need for primary care in our community. #UHHereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ywFieVN2H9 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 18, 2018

There no facts connecting Bey to the act of kindness, other than it being her hometown university, and because she’s made similar donations before.

Last summer social speculated whether a $1.5 million donation was made by Queen Bey herself.

According to CNN:

An anonymous donor gifted $3 million dollars to the Texas university — enough to pay the full tuition of all 30 students who will be the medical school’s first class when it opens in 2020

The entire first class of the University of Houston's new medical school will get free tuition thanks to an anonymous $3 million donation https://t.co/XuEgJpxfAX pic.twitter.com/bHVhJ7M3p6 — CNN (@CNN) July 19, 2018

