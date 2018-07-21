8 Songs You Probably Forgot Were Written By Jermaine Dupri

20 years ago today, Jermaine Dupri stepped out of the producer’s chair and tried his hand as a hip hop artist — and his debut album Life In 1472 became an instant classic.

20YO today!!! What was your favorite song ? pic.twitter.com/H4B6XtafT5 — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) July 21, 2018

His first single “Money Ain’t A Thang” featured Jay-Z in his prime, so it comes as know surprise that 1472 became the success that it did.

.@jermainedupri dropped his excellent debut project 'Life In 1472' 20 years ago today. The lead single featuring Jigga took off immediately and helped push Jay into the stratosphere. It's all you heard the duration of the summer. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/vJH2UxYNpf — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) July 21, 2018

We love JD as an artist, but let’s not forgot how legendary Jermaine’s pen game is when it comes to writing hit records. Hit the flip and check out these 8 songs you probably forgot were written, or co-written, by Jermaine Dupri.

