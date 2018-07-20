Sinbad Says He’s Going To Suspend Himself For Four Shows

TJMS
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The news of the Miami Dolphins suspending players for four games if they choose to take a knee during the national anthem is “ridiculous” to Sinbad.

Sinbad sarcastically says that the issue is that we are being “unappreciative” and “uppity Negros.” They let us play football, they let us be a whole person, and now we’re asking for too much. The sarcasm continued as he said that he will start taking a knee himself before every show and suspending himself for the next four shows.

He is performing at Nyack Levity Live This Weekend In New York.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Sinbad Says He’s Going To Suspend Himself For Four Shows was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Sinbad Says He’s Going To Suspend Himself For Four Shows

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 6 hours ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 6 hours ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 15 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 22 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 22 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 23 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 23 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 23 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 24 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 1 day ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 1 day ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 1 day ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close