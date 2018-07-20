Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with author Hannah Drake about the #DoNotMoveOffTheSidewalk challenge.

Drake challenges people of color to stay on the sidewalk and hold their space for the next 24 to 48 hours. She says do not move on purpose for a white person. Too often people of color move out of the way of white people as if they own the space.

An incident at the airport sparked the challenge. Drake was on the moving walkway and saw a black lady moving quickly so she stepped aside to let her pass but the white man in front of her didn’t move. Instead of asking the man to move the woman just stopped behind him as if, “what he wanted to do was more important than her getting to her gate.”

Drake says this has to stop, we must hold our space!

You can connect with Drake on her website.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story: Everyone Should Participate In The #DoNotMoveOffTheSidewalk Challenge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: