Putin is coming to America! Donald Trump has officially invited his main man, Vladimir Putin to the “orange house.” Chris Paul thinks that will be awkward, Trump will have his main and his side piece in the same house, and yes, Melania is the side chick.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute: Awkward Situation At The Orange House was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: