EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusive
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tamia’s angelic voice has always been able to set the mood and make the crowd feel something special.

Thursday evening at WTLC’s Summer Seduction at the Pavilion was no different as Tamia sang one of her hit sings “Almost” but in a beautiful acapella version, as WTLC listeners listened and sang along!

RELATED: Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

RELATED: Meet & Greet Photos | Biz Markie

Watch the full video of Tamia’s a cappella performance above!

2018 Summer Seduction M&G Photos- Tamia

Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

15 photos Launch gallery

Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

Continue reading Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

Check out exclusive photos from Tamia's Meet & Greet at WTLC's Summer Seduction at the Pavilion!

EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 10 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 17 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 21 hours ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close