CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series

We are looking for unapologetic and powerful stories that capture our diverse lives, experiences and identities.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Hebrew Israelites

Source: Richard Blanshard / Getty

Thanks to Julie Dash, Ava DuVernay and Dee Rees and many others, never has there been a more inspiring time to be a Black female filmmaker then right now!

Yes, historically the industry hasn’t done a great job of providing opportunities to Black women behind the camera, but be clear: We’ve always known that we don’t need Hollywood’s permission to make our own art and tell our own stories. And over the years, we’ve seen a growing global wave of Black female directors that are creating unapologetic and powerful narratives that capture our diverse lives, identities and experiences.

With this in mind, HelloBeautiful wants to provide a platform for this existing talent and amplify the voices of emerging storytellers with our upcoming bi-weekly Ladies First Film Series.

In the spirit of Queen Latifah’s iconic and empowering song, here’s what we are looking for:

  • Well-crafted short films, between 5-20 minutes long, that were made no earlier than 2012.
  • Shorts can be from any genre (drama, comedy, dramedy, sci-fi, horror, thriller, experimental, documentary, etc.).
  • Shorts that are directed by a self-identified woman of African descent and have at least one major character that is a Black woman.
  • Shorts that address a range of topics that impact Black women including racism & sexism, poverty, family dynamics, health, HIV/AIDS, self-esteem & beauty standards, colorism, immigration, disability & ableism, dating, relationships & marriage, friendships, social justice & activism, religion, politics, LGBTQ issues, Black feminism, Black girlhood & coming-of-age, adulthood & aging, motherhood, intersectionality, finding one’s voice, self-care, etc.
  • Shorts that are already uploaded on Vimeo and/or You Tube.

FYI:

  • There is no fee! Submissions are totally free!
  • Films can come from anywhere around the world, but all non-English language films submitted must have English subtitles or be dubbed in English.
  • Student and first/second-time directors are also encouraged to submit
  • Each film chosen will be accompanied with a written Q&A with the director published on the HelloBeautiful site.
  • There is no monetary compensation or fee paid to directors whose films are chosen.
  • Films will be accepted on a rolling basis, but the earlier you send them, the better!

Interested in taking part in our Ladies First Film Series? Please email Kellee Terrell at Kterrell@interactiveone.com with the following:

  • A brief bio
  • Logline/synopsis of the film
  • Link to the film (and password if protected online)
  • List of any festivals/screenings your film has been accepted to

We cannot wait to watch your films! Good luck y’all!

RELATED NEWS:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Pose’s’ Angelica Ross On Why Black Transgender Women Deserve To See Themselves On The Screen

Ava Duvernay, Spike Lee & More Of Black Hollywood Recreate The Iconic ‘Great Day In Harlem’ Portrait

Exclusive: ‘Claws’ Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois On Telling Strong Women’s Stories And How Niecy Nash Embodies Power

Ava Duvernay Filtered

Lights, Cameras, Action: 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know

24 photos Launch gallery

Lights, Cameras, Action: 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know

Continue reading Lights, Cameras, Action: 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know

Lights, Cameras, Action: 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know

Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 10 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 17 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 21 hours ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close