CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks To Prep You For Her New Album

Is your body ready?

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside

Source: John Shearer / Getty

For all the RiRi fans out there, the certified pop star is on the move!

According to Rolling Stone sources, Rihanna is gearing up for not one, but two new projects. One will be more pop-oriented, while the other is said to be a full-on dancehall album.

 

If you’re all about the patois speaking, island-pride, dance floor Rihanna, then this is definitely the project for you.

According to Rolling Stone, various dancehall and reggae-influenced artists have submitted material for the album, including the production duo R. City, and writer-singers, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor and Ricky Blaze. Jamaican singers Kranium and Chronixx have also been linked to the album. One anonymous dancehall producer said, “[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers.”

…and they’re supposedly trying to cut it down to 10 songs.

 

With that much heat in the studio, we can only imagine the best picks for the project.

To prepare your body for the Caribbean feels, I’ve decided to pick Rihanna’s best reggae and dancehall tracks thus far. Considering RiRi’s pop sensibilities, this might be a loosely defined list for the die-hard reggae and dancehall fans.

But the genres definitely serve as pillars for the many Rihanna tracks that had us winding in the club. Swipe through for her best hits!

Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks To Prep You For Her New Album was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks To Prep You For Her New Album

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 10 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 17 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 21 hours ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close