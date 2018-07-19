CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’

0 reads
Leave a comment
'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Premiere

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

As the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah‘s job is to make sarcastic statements while speaking on the obvious truths of what’s happening in politics.

 

Usually people know not to take the comedian’s jokes too serious, but apparently, the French Ambassador, Gerard Araud, didn’t get the memo.

 

Araud wrote Noah a disgruntled letter about a joke the host made, saying that Africa won the world cup, because, well, they kinda did:

Noah read the letter out loud to his audience during a Daily Show commercial and responded to the Ambassador’s disdain with class, character and a little bit of comedy:

 

Right on, Trevor!

 

What are your thoughts on Trevor Noah’s comments? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 10 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 17 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 21 hours ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close