CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All The Moves You Need To Learn This Summer

They ready.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Low Section Of Women Dancing On Footpath

Source: Kristina Kohanova / EyeEm / Getty

You better believe the youth will always be in the know when it comes to the latest dance crazes.

One girl at the Universal Soul Circus was ready to teach the crowd a thing or two, free of charge.

 

It seems like Serenity was not about to play when the spotlight hit.

Keep that same shmood as you finish off the week!

Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All The Moves You Need To Learn This Summer was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All The Moves You Need To Learn This Summer

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 10 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 17 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 21 hours ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close