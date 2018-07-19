[Interview] The Importance Of Men’s Health

07.19.18
Parenting

Source: digitalskillet / Getty

Melissa talked with James Tabron of the Durham County Men’s Health Council about their role in getting men on a healthier path and the importance of Men’s Health.

Listen to some of the staggering statistics and how you can help.

You can start by joining us:

  • This Sat. July 21st, we invite to our “Men on the Move” walk series with the Durham County Men’s Health Council at Elmira Park – 540 Elmira Ave. in Durham at 9am. Join the walk that encourages men to get out and be more active as we walk into a healthier lifestyle. Bring the entire family to support the men.

 

