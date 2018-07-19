Melissa talked with James Tabron of the Durham County Men’s Health Council about their role in getting men on a healthier path and the importance of Men’s Health.
Listen to some of the staggering statistics and how you can help.
You can start by joining us:
- This Sat. July 21st, we invite to our “Men on the Move” walk series with the Durham County Men’s Health Council at Elmira Park – 540 Elmira Ave. in Durham at 9am. Join the walk that encourages men to get out and be more active as we walk into a healthier lifestyle. Bring the entire family to support the men.
[Interview] The Importance Of Men’s Health was originally published on thelightnc.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
16 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 16
2. STRIPE SLAYAGE2 of 16
3. FESTIVE PANTS3 of 16
4. RED ALERT4 of 16
5. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS5 of 16
6. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY6 of 16
7. RUCHED NOT RUSHED7 of 16
8. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL8 of 16
9. NATTY NECKLINES9 of 16
10. DENIM DELIGHT10 of 16
11. ROSE GOLD DREAMS11 of 16
12. PERFECT IN PLAID12 of 16
13. HARK THE HERRINGBONE13 of 16
14. PRETTY IN PINK14 of 16
15. BE THE PRESENT15 of 16
16. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS16 of 16
comments – add yours