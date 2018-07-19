CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think

It isn't Young Joc.

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Ferrari Karlie' Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Karlie Redd finally found a man to put a ring on it (and it’s not Young Joc).

The mystery man, who goes by Arkansas Mo on Instagram, proposed at Karlie’s single release party for her song Ferrari Karlie last night and all of Karlie’s reality TV friends were there to capture the unexpected moment.

Karlie flashed the impressive rock on Instagram while giving us a better look at her fiancé.

#PressPlay: #KarlieRedd gives us a better glance at her rock 💍👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Little is known about the grilled up guy whose apparently captured Karlie’s heart, but we’re sure we’ll see more of Mr. Mo on LHHATL. She sho’ knows how to keep a story line.

Karlie recently broke up with super producer Sean Garrett.

RELATED STORIES:

‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her Messy Friendtervention Backfires

Karlie Redd Finally Introduces Us To Her Grown Daughter On ‘LHHATL’

 

Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 1 hour ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 10 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 17 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 17 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 18 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 19 hours ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 21 hours ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close