Black Moms Matter: Temper Tantrums

TJMS
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

When your child throws a tantrum, how do you handle it? Myra J says that you have to, “master the Ike Turner look,” and talk between your teeth so nobody can hear you. Sherri says that just like her mom did, she pinches her son on the inside of his arm. Myra calls this the STAG (secret touch and go).

Celebrity Moms We Love

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love

Continue reading Celebrity Moms We Love

Celebrity Moms We Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: Temper Tantrums was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close