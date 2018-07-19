CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job

3 reads
Leave a comment
Mercedes-Benz dealership in China

Source: picture alliance / Getty

CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day

Walter Carr, an Alabama college student, whose car broke down the day before his first day of work at his new job decided to make the 20 mile trip on foot because he couldn’t secure a ride.

Hours before his first day working for Bellhops Movers, Carr started walking at midnight, making it to the town by 4 a.m. When he got there he encountered Pelham police officers, who took him to breakfast and dropped him at his assignment.

 

Jenny Lamey says Carr declined her offer to rest before working, instead he went straight to work. Impressed by his work ethic, she started a GoFundMe that raised more than $6,600. When Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin learned about his new employee, he drove from Tennessee to surprise him with a new whip.

Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close