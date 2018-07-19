CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back The $300 He Loaned Her — With Interest

2 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

You may recall the sweet story about how Kevin Hart loaned Tiffany Haddish $300, back when she was a young homeless, aspiring actress in L.A.

 

Well, Tiff isn’t homeless anymore — and she certainly has $300 to spare, so she decided to run Kev his money while on the set of “Night School”. The film’s director, Will Packer, got it all on camera.

 

Now that’s how you return an investment — with interest!

 

We see you, Tiff!

via GIPHY

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back The $300 He Loaned Her — With Interest was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back The $300 He Loaned Her — With Interest

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close