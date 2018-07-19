You may recall the sweet story about how Kevin Hart loaned Tiffany Haddish $300, back when she was a young homeless, aspiring actress in L.A.

Well, Tiff isn’t homeless anymore — and she certainly has $300 to spare, so she decided to run Kev his money while on the set of “Night School”. The film’s director, Will Packer, got it all on camera.

Now that’s how you return an investment — with interest!

We see you, Tiff!

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back The $300 He Loaned Her — With Interest was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

