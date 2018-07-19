CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

‘Stop fingering me bruh’: Lawsuit Against DC Cop Spotlights Abusive Police Stops, Attorney Says

The disgusting stop was caught on video.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called attention to abusive and illegal police stops in the nation’s capital and in other cities across the country.

See Also: Introducing ‘Stop-And-Frisk 2.0,’ The Racist Policing Practice Targeting People Of Color 24/7

A video showing an invasive search, that included the groping of a man’s genitals and rear end, is at the center of a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the ACLU, on behalf of the man, WUSA-TV reported.

The lawsuit claimed that District of Columbia Officer Sean Lojacono violated M.B. Cottingham’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by government officers. The ACLU is now calling other people subjected to the same treatment to come forward.

Cottingham, a 39-year-old father, and a few friends were sitting in lawn chairs on a public sidewalk with an open container of alcohol in October 2017. Several officers approached them and asked if they had weapons, which they didn’t.

Lojacono noticed a small bulge in Cottingham’s sock that turned out to be a small bag containing less than an eighth of an ounce of marijuana, a quantity that’s legal to possess in the District of Columbia. Cottingham gave the officers permission to conduct a quick pat down. But it turned out be much more invasive.

“Come on man! Come on man!” Cottingham protested on the video. “He stuck his finger in my crack, man!”

Lojacono put handcuffs on Cottingham and did it a few more times. “Come on man! Stop fingering me, though, bruh!” he stated. The cops didn’t cite any of the men.

At a D.C. Council oversight hearing in June, Police Chief Peter Newsham admitted to lawmakers that the officer’s actions appeared inappropriate, the WUSA-TV reported. He added that the Lojacono was disciplined but still on active duty.

SEE ALSO:

Happy Birthday, Nelson Mandela! 5 Quotes Madiba Said That Still Rings True Today

Papa John’s Founder Tries To Blame Kanye West For Him Being A Racist

Antwon Rose

46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

‘Stop fingering me bruh’: Lawsuit Against DC Cop Spotlights Abusive Police Stops, Attorney Says was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close