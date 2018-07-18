CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Iowa Communities Preparing For Mass Resistance With Racist School Incidents On The Rise?

An alternative high school teacher allegedly dragged a Black doll by a rope in her classroom.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Racism is running rampant in Iowa with a string of incidents in recent months. Most recently, a teacher sparked outrage after she allegedly dragged a Black doll with a rope in front of students during a classroom demonstration.

RELATED: Education Department Investigates Civil Rights Complaint In Iowa School District

Tammy Ryan, a special education teacher at Metro Alternative High School in Cedar Rapids, may be out of a job over the incident, CBS affiliate WTOL reported. The Cedar Rapids School District is investigating but officials haven’t made any comments about the date or other incident details. District Superintendent Brad Buck, however, recommended Ryan’s immediate termination on Tuesday.

A previous incident had also brought attention on the Cedar Rapids district: The U.S. Department of Education investigated several African-American students’ complaints about civil rights violations in February. Students had accused an unidentified Cedar Rapids teacher of harassment and intimidation last fall, according to a department letter obtained by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

The incidents come after several Iowa State University students complained about a racist climate at their school. More than 1,000 students, or about one-third, reported harassment on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, political views and disability in a school survey released in April; more than a quarter of respondents of color and multiracial students had “experienced exclusionary, intimidating, offensive and/or hostile conduct.”

“There is racism here; there is sexism here,” Dan Merson, an executive associate with Pennsylvania-based Rankin & Associates Consulting who conducted the survey with Iowa State University, said. “But if you acknowledge it and say ‘this is what we’re going to do about it,’ that’s much better than ignoring or discounting it.”

The problems in Iowa also extend outside schools to the larger community: Several state cities have also been inundated with literature from white supremacists groups in recent months. The increasing issues with racism will likely spur a mass protest movement.

SEE ALSO:

Walgreens Uses Motion Sensors To Racially Profile Black People, Customer Says

Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At Trump During His South Africa Speech

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba's most powerful speeches.

 

Iowa Communities Preparing For Mass Resistance With Racist School Incidents On The Rise? was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close