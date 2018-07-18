CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But Is The Title Trolling Us?

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Ciara is the bad ass leader of a fierce female army in the first visuals off her long-awaited (currently untitled) album. The singing, dancing, mother and wife to Russell Wilson dropped the dance heavy single and while it has us in full twerk mode, we can’t help but feel like she is still trolling us.

Ciara continues to use the “level up” mantra after facing backlash when she posted a sermon by John Gray on social media that discourage women from walking in the “spirit of girlfriend.”

Ciara responded to the controversy using the hashtag #levelup and the caption “Don’t Settle.” Level Up has already garnered over 200,000 views on Youtube. Whether she’s trolling us or not, fans are here for the new music and so are we. Go ‘head Ci Ci.

Hit the play button on Level Up, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Search #Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Had The Cutest Birthday Photo Shoot

Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

22 photos Launch gallery

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

Continue reading #Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

[caption id="attachment_2980797" align="alignleft" width="768"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to show us why they are one of our favorite couples right now. The two recently went on an epic honeymoon trip to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and definitely looks like they are having a blast! From China to South Africa to Botswana, take a look at their around the world baecation. Happy anniversary!

Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But Is The Title Trolling Us? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close