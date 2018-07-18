Guy Torry has a gripe, this time with himself! Guy has put on some weight and he’s not happy about it. Lately he has been eating everything in sight! He had three snickers ice cream bars before bed yesterday and this morning he had a bag of chips!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Got A Gripe With Himself! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: