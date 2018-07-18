Al Sharpton: Trump Misspoke

TJMS
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rev. Al Sharpton says that there are some major issues with Trump, obviously. One of the most obvious is that he isn’t prepared to be president. The second being that he publicly sided with the enemy and the third being that he claimed that he “misspoke.”

Rev. Al agrees with Trump, he did misspeak. “He misspoke when he put his hand on the bible and said ‘I solemnly swear to uphold the constitution’” said Rev. Al.

Donald Trump says what he needs to say to please whoever he is with at the time and that’s another issue according to the reverend. When asked if he thinks Sen. Kamala Harris will run for president in 2020 he said that he isn’t sure but she definitely is qualified.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Al Sharpton: Trump Misspoke was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Al Sharpton: Trump Misspoke

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.18.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Answers Stoner Questions & Talks…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows,…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close