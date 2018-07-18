A group of Black models say they were barred from participating in Miami Swim Week, which took place from July 12 – 17.

In a Facebook video posted by Macaroni Tony, two models named Joia Talbott and Ka-Cey shared their frusturations after 15 Black models were reportedly turned around around from entering a casting call because of their skin color.

“They say the casting’s closed just so we can move faster. So we finally get out of line and they open the casting back up. Wow!” Talbott shares.

“Honestly I’m lost for words. I’m still trying to process what happened” Ka-Cey adds.

Talbott continues saying a casting worker “didn’t want any more Black models” or afros. “We’re ready to go back to L.A. where we’re appreciated and we book,” she said.

The video now has over 1 million views.

Talbott used her social media as a sounding off to call out the unnamed agency who turned all of that #Blackgirlmagic away.

She later posted a response on her Instagram page where she gathered a majority of the models for a melanin filled picture.

“When a casting director tells you they don’t want any Afros or women of color…you STILL show them just how powerful you are. YOU. CANT. BREAK. US!!” the post read.

‘You Can’t Break Us’: Black Models Say They Were Turned Away From Miami Swim Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com