Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash Money West & Signs His First Artist

On to the next one...

BET 'Music Moguls' Premiere Event

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The idea that Birdman has a knack for finding successful artists is undeniable.

From Drake, to Lil Wayne, to Nicki Minaj, he has more than a solid track record in grooming many of the top artists to have successful careers in today’s game. In more recent times days, we’ve seen stories of him holding back some of the industry’s most anticipated albums and allegedly not paying his artists what they’re due. While this drama has tarnished his legacy of the moment, it’s no secret that he will still go down as one of the all-time greats of the music biz.

Now, since Drake and Lil Wayne seem to be moving away from their Cash Money ties, Baby might be looking to start fresh on the West Coast by recruiting a fresh crop of talent for a new leg of his label.

Introducing….Cash Money West.

Birdman now has a brand new venture that he’s taking care of, already having signed his first artist. The music mogul posted a photo on Instagram with Wack 100, posted up with his new artist, Saviii 3rd.

Thugginn @saviii3rd @wack100 #CMW #dropping💼 #kingofhiphop👑 @birdman5star

A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on

It’s obvious from the photo that the Long Beach native is happy to be apart of the brand new Cash Money West imprint. It will be interesting to see where this next venture goes.

Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash Money West & Signs His First Artist was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

