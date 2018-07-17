CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-TRUMP

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

It’s been 1 year, 178 days, 4 hours, 16 minutes and 32 seconds that Trump has been President, which equals 543 days of pure chaos and mayhem.

 

Dealing with that much trauma means folks will try to find joy by any means necessary. Hence the reason why the innanets have zero chill.

But having “no chill” and finding the laughter in all things is how this generation copes with the madness of the world. Which is why the video below by @RoccoAvallone is so damn funny:

The footage was filmed earlier this year when a guy dressed as Elmo made his way through a Kensington trash fire in Philly. Sesame Street meets South Street, smh.

 

So the next time you feel that it’s not the right time to let the jokes off, always remember that people grieve differently. Some get angry, and some post the most hilarious memes the Internet has seen.

 

But all with the intention to heal, ya know?

via GIPHY

Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.18.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Answers Stoner Questions & Talks…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows,…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close