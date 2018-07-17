CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans

She also releases a moving statement.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michelle Williams Praise in the Park 2015

Source: Praise 102.5 Atlanta / Praise 102.5 Atlanta

Michelle Williams is taking her mental health seriously, no matter what it takes.

According to TMZ, the singer and Destiny’s Child member checked into a mental health facility for her depression. Sources say Williams has been at a facility outside of LA for the past couple days.

She hasn’t been one to shy away from her struggles with depression. She spoke openly about the subject in an interview with The Talk last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michelle said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

 

Williams has already received beautiful support from most of social media. Swipe through to find out what people had to say!

Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 44 mins ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 15 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3
El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 24 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 2 days ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 2 days ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 2 days ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close