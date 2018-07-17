This OTR II Clip Has Fans Convinced Beyoncé Is Pregnant Again—But Is It True?

In the wee hours of last night, a supposed clip of Beyoncé performing in Paris for her On The Run II tour got the #BeyHive buzzing. In the footage, Bey does a rendition of “Countdown” off her 2011 4 album—but it isn’t her supreme vocals that grab our attention this time.

Press play to judge for yourself, but is that none other than a baby bump?! We need the queen to let us know if these are just camera tricks or if congrats are really in order?

for everyone asking, this vid is from her performance on july 15 in paris. so 2 days ago. — iffy (@somalijawn) July 17, 2018

But hopefully, baby no. 4 is on the way. Another Carter kid to obsess over? Yes, please. Reactions from a few fans below:

Jay z in her club like pic.twitter.com/Mkqd3dpt8E — Person Man Guy (@Dumb__Username) July 17, 2018

Fertile queen, we stan! — zander (@sweetenedalex) July 17, 2018

