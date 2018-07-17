1 reads Leave a comment
In the wee hours of last night, a supposed clip of Beyoncé performing in Paris for her On The Run II tour got the #BeyHive buzzing. In the footage, Bey does a rendition of “Countdown” off her 2011 4 album—but it isn’t her supreme vocals that grab our attention this time.
Press play to judge for yourself, but is that none other than a baby bump?! We need the queen to let us know if these are just camera tricks or if congrats are really in order?
But hopefully, baby no. 4 is on the way. Another Carter kid to obsess over? Yes, please. Reactions from a few fans below:
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
10 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Top knot on fleek!Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Natural and beautiful in New York City.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Caught dancing on camera!Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Flawless genes.Source:Splash News and Getty 7 of 10
8. Forget your beauty standards.Source:Splash News and Getty 8 of 10
9. Daddy duties.Source:Splash News and Getty 9 of 10
10. Blue's been natural since day one.Source:Splash News and Getty 10 of 10
This OTR II Clip Has Fans Convinced Beyoncé Is Pregnant Again—But Is It True? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
