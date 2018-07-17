CLOSE
11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

So GQ pulled the reach of all reaches earlier this week with their recent cover featuring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

 

 

The cover was cool, but the popular mag deemed the young pair “the world’s most powerhouse power couple”.

 

Without even stating Beyonce and Jay-Z as the obvious, we can name at least 7 couples that we’d consider “power house” pairs over Trylie.

 

So that’s what we did. Check ’em out in the gallery below.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

