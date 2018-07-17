CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’

The legendary producer has gone through a lot

1 reads
Leave a comment
Scott Storch

Source: Getty

A brand new documentary from Vevo follows the rise and fall of Scott Storch, with some assistance from the producer himself.

Titled Still Storch and directed by Rollo Jackson, the 20-minute feature tells the infamous story of the ex-Roots member through a series of interviews that find Storch opening up about his career, along with the drug and money problems that swept him from the public eye over the past decade.

Throughout the short film, there are several different anecdotes, including those about Storch first learning to play piano (illustrated with a rendition of Joe Jackson‘s “Steppin’ Out”), crafting “Still Dre” with Dr. Dre, and spending excessive amounts of money on yachts, cars, and private flights. He speaks quite humbly about the extent of his self-destruction.

Ultimately, the story is one of redemption; The producer ditched cocaine, got out of debt and moved from Miami to Los Angeles. Today, Storch spends most of his days in the studio, where he’s made music in more recent years for Lil WayneYoung Thug and Jazz Cartier.

You can watch Still Storch below.

 

Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.18.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Answers Stoner Questions & Talks…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows,…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close