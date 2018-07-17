CLOSE
Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A Time Traveler?

The man who invented drip has some ancient inspirations.

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

Even though these photos were created hundreds of years before Young Thug was born, we still feel like these Europeans are culturally appropriating Jeffrey’s drip.

Either that, or Thugger’s a time traveller, as his fan account @thugactivities suggested.

