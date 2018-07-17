Black Moms Matter: Kid’s And Debit Cards

TJMS
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Both ladies agree that you can give your child a debit card at any age. Myra says, as long as they’re old enough to start working. Dominique says the balance should match the age, “if you’re 12 you get $12.” And she thinks that you should make sure they always keep some cash on them.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: Kid’s And Debit Cards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Moms Matter: Kid’s And Debit Cards

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3
El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism
 2 hours ago
07.17.18
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 5 hours ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 15 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 15 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 20 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 22 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close