Inside Her Story: ‘It All Changed When I Put On My Uniform’

TJMS
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Brehanna Daniels who is the 1st black woman on a NASCAR national pit crew.

Daniels, 24,  entered the NASCAR Rev Racing Drive for Diversity Pit Crew program last year. The former athlete for Norfolk State University, says that when she tried out she didn’t know exactly what she was getting herself into. But after training for 9 months it was time to make history and she was ready.

She said she could feel people looking at her as she walked in with her equipment bag for the first time, she said it felt like they were looking at her thinking, “ok she’s here to do something.” Some people are extremely receptive and even excited about the pit crew being diversified, like a lady in a bathroom who gave her a hug.

If you’re having trouble listening above listen to the audio below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story: ‘It All Changed When I Put On My Uniform’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inside Her Story: ‘It All Changed When I Put On My Uniform’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GBK BET Awards Official Backstage Talent Lounge - Day 3
El DeBarge Arrested For Vandalism
 2 hours ago
07.17.18
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 4 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 5 hours ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 15 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 15 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 20 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 22 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close