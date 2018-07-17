Comedian Steve Brown is headed to New Orleans for the 2018 Omega Psi Phi Conclave. He says “I warned the Bruhs about New Orleans and New Orleans about the Bruhs,” and came with a list of do’s and don’t’s!

For the Ques:

– Its ok to walk! You don’t have to hop everywhere.

-If you’re 280 or above keep your shirts on.

– If you’re Muscular Its ok to take your shirt off but stay away from the baby oil.

-If you’re musty do not throw up the hooks.

For New Orleans:

-Do NOT run out of chicken!

You can catch Brown’s Brown Sugar Chronicles live on Facebook Tuesdays at 10pm and He’s in Atlanta performing at the BQE Lounge on Wednesday July 18. Hear the full list in the audio above.

Steve Brown Has Some Rules For The Ques About NOLA

