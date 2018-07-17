CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

How Changing Your Diet Can Help Improve Your Mood

2 reads
Leave a comment

How Changing Your Diet Can Help Improve Your Mood

Proper nutrition, exercise, and meditation can play an important role in maintaining good mental health. The findings of several studies have shown that people who ate a diet rich in fried foods, processed meats, sweets, high-fat dairy foods, and refined cereals were more likely to report symptoms of depression than individuals who ate a healthy diet based on fruits, vegetables, fish and unprocessed meats.

Depression is often attributed to a chemical imbalance in the brain, which can be caused by several factors including stress, medication, and a poor diet. That chemical imbalance can trigger reactions in your brain that can cause shifts in hormonal levels and trigger feelings of sadness, inability to focus, sluggishness and other symptoms often associated with depression. Researchers at Harvard University noted that depression is often linked to several factors including stressful life events, medical problems, faulty mood regulation by the brain, and genetic vulnerability, several of which can be impacted by the foods you consume.

Eliminating toxic foods and adding the right nutrients to your diet can help to change your mood.

Dr. Mitchell Gaynor reported in Psychology Today that eating processed foods and foods high in sugar can promote fat storage and spikes in your blood sugar levels. Your brain is 80% fat and can store toxins that you consume, making it less efficient and slowing down neurological messages which can trigger mood swings. Drinking too much alcohol and caffeine can also make you prone to anxiety and panic attacks and depression. While many people turn to both as coping mechanisms, alcohol and caffeine also lower your serotonin levels. Serotonin, sometimes called the “happy” hormone helps to transmit neurological messages that help to regulate your appetite and mood.

Consuming the right foods is essential as well. Vitamin B-12 can be found in chicken, fish, spinach, lentils and other products. It is an important part of your diet as it helps to balance your mood and prevent depression. Vitamin D, which is best obtained from sunlight, is a hormonal vitamin that helps produce and process serotonin in your body and is also known to aid in the prevention of mood disorders. Additionally, selenium is found in Brazilian nuts and poultry and also helps to ward off depression.

A healthy gut is also a key factor. Good probiotics such as Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria help to produce microorganisms that produce neurochemicals made in your gut, and Dr. Gaynor noted that those neurochemicals play a role in your mood and neurological functions.

Sources:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/depression/expert-answers/depression-and-diet/faq20058241

https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/what-causes-depression

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/your-genetic-destiny/201410/diet-and-depression

By Spark Fitness

How Changing Your Diet Can Help Improve Your Mood was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading How Changing Your Diet Can Help Improve Your Mood

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois
Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In…
 2 hours ago
07.17.18
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 12 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 13 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 19 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 19 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 22 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close