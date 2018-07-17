CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Protesters Demand Change to How Teenage Offenders are Housed in Durham Jail

0 reads
Leave a comment

On Monday evening, dozens of people gathered outside the Durham Jail to call for change.  Protesters believe that 16-year-old and 17-year-old inmates should not be housed with adults.

The protest was motivated by the apparent suicide of 17-year-old Uniece Fennel, who was found dead in her cell in March 2017.  WRAL News reports the Durham County Sheriff’s Office as saying it follows all state guidelines for housing 16-year-old and 17-year-old offenders, including giving them individual cells at night so they never share sleeping quarters with an adult.

According to the sheriff’s office, when Fennell’s attorney complained that his client had been verbally abused authorities started looking into it and found that the officer had resigned two weeks prior to the complaint.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Protesters Demand Change to How Teenage Offenders are Housed in Durham Jail was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Protesters Demand Change to How Teenage Offenders are Housed in Durham Jail

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 9 mins ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 14 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 17 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 17 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Financial Aids: The Talkitects Get An Intro Class…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close