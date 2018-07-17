Top Of The Morning: It Feels Like Old Times

Yesterday Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in a private meeting. The secrecy surrounding their meeting has many people feeling uncomfortable. Sybil shares her feelings about the situation.

In the funny chair we have Myra J. and Dominique because Kym and Sherri are out today working on their TV shows.

