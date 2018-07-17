CLOSE
90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie

0 reads
Rugrats in London/bus

Source: Tony Harris – PA Images / Getty

Ah, the 90’s. Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced a revival of the popular cartoon staple Rugrats. A 26-episode order for a new season has been green-lit, as well as a CGI live-action film.

Production has reportedly been started on the new episodes that will introduce some new characters, but it will still retain some of our faves like Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. As for the movie, its on schedule to be released on November 13, 2020.

Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” says Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and Interim President at Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

